This is what Rachel Riley’s morning routine looks like

Far from counting down the minutes until her alarm goes off, Rachel Riley likes a lie-in – and luckily she’s found a fellow night owl in Strictly dancer boyfriend Pasha Kovalev.

From caffeine fixes to her guacamole habit, here’s how the Countdown presenter starts her day…

I present my new favourite accessory for the season – the Countdown clock halo sombrero! We've just taken some new headshots in a similar vein, available soon #countdown #countdownclock #tvstudios #channel4 #mediacity

Are you a morning person?

No! [People] know not to call me before midday if they want to speak to me. My nan, who’s 90, is the same, she’ll get up at 11 or 12 if she’s got a choice. For me, it’s non-negotiable. I’d like to hear if there’s a night owl that gets on if their partner’s an early bird, because I can’t do it. I’m lucky I’ve got a job that’s in the afternoon.

What time does your alarm go off?

It depends, because work is different all the time, so for Countdown, the first day we travel up to Manchester and we don’t film until half 12. The next day, we’re in at 9, so it’s different and that’s what I like about my job, there’s no routine so there’s no monotony.

What do you like to have for breakfast?

#guacamole #starwars #breakfast

I’m into guacamole at the moment, so I make my own guacamole with avocado, spring onion, onion, lime and tomato – and some nice baked bread.

Are you a coffee person?

Yes, I have to have one. I went travelling over the summer and there were a couple of days where I didn’t have a coffee in the morning and then I’d get the caffeine headache.

What would your ideal morning be?

Just in case Game of Thrones ever needs a stand-in, I've been busy bumping up my dragon experience this summer! Missing The Galapagos, it was heaven ❤️🦎 #justsaying #dragons #galapagos #travel #postholidayblues #wildlife #marineiguanas #gameofthrones #got7

A lie-in, definitely a lie-in! When I go on holiday, normally I sleep all day, but actually, when we went to the Galapagos, we were up before 6am every day. It was so nice just getting up and actually having a body clock without all the phones and without signal. It was just such a restful night – to go to bed when it’s dark, and get up when it’s light.

Do you plan your outfit the night before?

July outfits will be a print fest. Countdown filming done, next trip to Salford is for new Catsdowns soon! #wardrobe #tvclothes #printdresses #jumpsuit #shoes #countdown #channel4 #daytimeoutfits

At Countdown, I’m lucky because we [film] 15 shows in three days, so I get changed every five minutes and keep my wardrobe up there and then try and just go through a bunch of different colours. I’ve got a clothes budget and, depending what season we’re in, because sometimes we pre-record up to a couple of months ahead, you have to kind of guess what the weather’s like.