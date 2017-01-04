This is what made Star Wars actor Diego Luna get emotional on Twitter

If there is one thing even more heart-warming than a Mexican father getting excited over a movie star keeping his Hispanic accent for a major movie role – it’s the actor himself getting emotional over it.

The mutual love blossomed on social media, after one Star Wars fan wrote about how she took her dad to see Rogue One so he could watch Mexican actor Diego Luna play Captain Cassian Andor.

She then posted every detail about how hearing Diego openly voice his natural accent in the blockbuster film made her dad “so happy”.

And that made the 37-year-old star himself so happy, that he thought it deserved a re-posting.

The user, who goes by riveralwaysknew, wrote: “When Diego Luna’s character came on screen and started speaking, my dad nudged me and said, :he has a heavy accent,” and I was like, “yup”.

“He then asked me if people liked the film, I told him that it had a huge following online and great reviews.

“He then asked me why Diego Luna hadn’t changed his accent and I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it.

“And my dad was so happy. As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors that he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters.”

If there is one story that illustrates why representation really does matter every day, this would be it.