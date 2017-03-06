This Irish Mammy excited about Daniel O’Donnell coming to stay is beyond adorable

They’re off again, Daniel and Majella are back on the road for a second season of their B&B Roadtrip.

The TV show, which was previously aired UTV Ireland, sees Daniel and Majella travel around Ireland visiting some B&B’s and experiencing Ireland has to offer, in a new light.

Judging from one B&B host's reaction in the pervious series, the singer seems to have a specific effect on people.

Today, RTÉ have released a clip of this woman before the stars arrival and she may have become the definition of an ‘Irish Mammy in her element’.

"I'm going to peek in when they're asleep,” is just one of the classic quotes to emerge from the video.

“Hello Mary, I’ve a celebrity but I’m not telling you who it is,” has the been another.

WARNING: You may have this on repeat all day.

Bless her heart.

From Ziplining to Zorbing, the series is looking like one you don’t want to miss.

Daniel and Majella's B&B Roadtrip, begin Tuesday 8.30pm on RTÉ One.