This incredible mural of Stormzy has just appeared in Dublin

A giant mural of Stormzy has appeared in Dublin ahead of his gig in the city.

Yep, you know you’ve made it when a mural this big of you just suddenly appears on a wall in a city…

I'm so confused by this @Stormzy1 mural in Dublin 7. Does he even know about it?! What is it for?? pic.twitter.com/5sPv3zONTn — Rosemary Mac Cabe (@RosemaryMacCabe) March 27, 2017

There was initially mystery surrounding who was responsible, but a “creative house” called Subset has since confirmed that it was responsible.

Just saw this amazing mural going up of @Stormzy1 in Smithfield, Dublin. Don't know the artist. Amazing stuff. 🇮🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/y3sXmzeQZV — Seány Fitzgerald (@SeanJamesFitz) March 28, 2017

“The production of large format artwork is an integral component of our Art department,” they said.

“We chose to use Stormzy as the concept for the production due to the fact we all think he is a complete boyo.”

Fair enough.

The grime star, whose debut album Gang Signs & Prayer entered the charts at number one this month, has also spotted pictures of the mural, which appears to be based on a still from the video for Shut Up.

And it seems like he’s a fan…

Dublin, I don't know who's responsible for this but thank you and tomorrow is gonna be MAD. Kicking off the tour strong #GSAP 🙏🏿🌎 pic.twitter.com/x5vS9LU15v — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) March 28, 2017

It’s certainly an impressive welcome to Ireland.

@Stormzy1 Dublin's 100% one of the coolest cities in Europe — ATO (@ato_alexander) March 28, 2017

We just wish we had those mad painting skills ourselves…

Stormzy plays Dublin’s Olympia on Wednesday.