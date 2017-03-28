This incredible mural of Stormzy has just appeared in Dublin

Back to Showbiz Home

A giant mural of Stormzy has appeared in Dublin ahead of his gig in the city.

Yep, you know you’ve made it when a mural this big of you just suddenly appears on a wall in a city…

There was initially mystery surrounding who was responsible, but a “creative house” called Subset has since confirmed that it was responsible.

“The production of large format artwork is an integral component of our Art department,” they said.

“We chose to use Stormzy as the concept for the production due to the fact we all think he is a complete boyo.”

Fair enough.

The grime star, whose debut album Gang Signs & Prayer entered the charts at number one this month, has also spotted pictures of the mural, which appears to be based on a still from the video for Shut Up.

And it seems like he’s a fan…

It’s certainly an impressive welcome to Ireland.

We just wish we had those mad painting skills ourselves…

data-card-chrome=”0″

null

null

Stormzy plays Dublin’s Olympia on Wednesday.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Viral, Music, UK, Dublin, Graffiti, Stormzy, Viral

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz