This Harry Potter bath bomb will sort you into your Hogwarts house as it dissolves

Calling all Harry Potter fans: There’s a new means to finding out what Hogwarts house you’re destined for and you’re going to want to try it.

A range of new bath bombs has emerged on the market which, at first glance, look like any other bath bombs. Yet when you put the mystery product into the bath, as it fizzes it will turn the water one of four colours – red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw, green for Slytherin and yellow for Hufflepuff.

A photo posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT

The Harry Potter Sorting Hat handmade bath bombs were created by Rebecca Lynn, who also brought us the popular Pokemon bath bombs.

Rebecca’s Harry Potter product was met with such success, the stock has completely run out. But don’t you worry because if you want to get your hands on the bath bomb – and get a decisive answer on what wizarding house you’re destined for – the products will be restocked on January 1.

I was excited that I finally had an opportunity to use my Harry Potter Sorting Hat inspired bath bomb from @createdbyrebeccalynn tonight, but my little Ravenclaw heart is hurting! Oh well, I'm jumping in here with my new book and I will find a way to get over it! 😂 A video posted by Brittany 💋 (@brittany_bibliophile) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:08pm PST

We just can’t promise you won’t get sorted into Hufflepuff…