This Eurovision lip sync on the Ray D'Arcy Show is seriously impressive
12/02/2017 - 13:13:11
The Ray D'Arcy Show took on a popular entertainment show segment last night - lip syncing.
The battle featured contestants Declan and Mairead going toe-to-toe in a hotly anticipated clash, but it was Declan who stole the show.
He took on Niamh Kavanagh's In Your Eyes - the 1993 Eurovision winner - and blew everyone away.
His confidence at the microphone and his slick moves won the audience, and us, over instantly.
Incredible. #DeclanForEurovision
