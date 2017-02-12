This Eurovision lip sync on the Ray D'Arcy Show is seriously impressive

The Ray D'Arcy Show took on a popular entertainment show segment last night - lip syncing.

The battle featured contestants Declan and Mairead going toe-to-toe in a hotly anticipated clash, but it was Declan who stole the show.

He took on Niamh Kavanagh's In Your Eyes - the 1993 Eurovision winner - and blew everyone away.

His confidence at the microphone and his slick moves won the audience, and us, over instantly.

Incredible. #DeclanForEurovision