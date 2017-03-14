This bride was not happy at tying the knot in IKEA Dublin

Don't Tell the Bride returned to our screens last night and it couldn't have had a better start.

Bride Celina was being driven to what she assumed would be the church where groom Ben would be waiting.

But as she took in her surroundings, she quickly realised where they were going. IKEA.

Celina was not impressed, but Twitter was tickled pink by the wedding location.

The bride's face as they pull into Ikea. Priceless or 9.99 in ikea speak #dttbirl #donttellthebride — Anne Mc Coy (@annemccoy) March 13, 2017

Giving an entirely new meaning to DIY weddings and 'walking down the aisle' don't miss tonight's Don't Tell the Bride! @rte2 10pm pic.twitter.com/ukca9TkCaW — RTÉ (@rte) March 13, 2017

The first real challenge of Marriage is trying to assemble a glass panelled wardrobe from #ikea so start as you mean to go on etc #dttbirl — Vonny (@VonnyR7) March 13, 2017

But in all fairness, the venue did look fabulous - and the happy couple seemed to have had a wonderful time.

Have an idea that tops getting married in IKEA? We want you! Apply for the next series of #dttbIRL at https://t.co/PTIOD19NQO pic.twitter.com/TkA9gmQiu6 — COCO Television (@COCOtv_) March 13, 2017

Hats off the Ben for turning a potential disaster into a lovely wedding.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!