This bride was not happy at tying the knot in IKEA Dublin

Back to Showbiz Home

Don't Tell the Bride returned to our screens last night and it couldn't have had a better start.

Bride Celina was being driven to what she assumed would be the church where groom Ben would be waiting.

But as she took in her surroundings, she quickly realised where they were going. IKEA.

Celina was not impressed, but Twitter was tickled pink by the wedding location.

But in all fairness, the venue did look fabulous - and the happy couple seemed to have had a wonderful time.

Hats off the Ben for turning a potential disaster into a lovely wedding.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!
KEYWORDS: wedding, showbiz, TV, Don't Tell The Dride, IKEA

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz