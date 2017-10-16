This addictive calculator shows you how depressingly quickly the Kardashians would earn your salary

It’s obvious that the Kardashians earn bags of money, but have you ever considered just how much more they earn than you?

This new tool calculates how long it would take each member of the famous reality TV family to make your annual salary.

Let’s take the median earnings for UK full-time workers and see what it comes up with. According to the provisional 2016 results from the Office of National Statistics, this was £539 a week – which roughly translates to £28,028 annually.

Seems decent, right? Well, unfortunately this number is pretty paltry when you put it through the Kardashian calculator. Sorry, we should say the Kardashian Kalculator.

Kim Kardashian

As the most famous face in the family, it’s no shock that it would take Kim the shortest amount of time to bring home the bacon.

Whether she’s breaking the internet with her racey photos or making money off her other lucrative pursuits (including perfumes, apps and makeup), Kim allegedly makes a jaw-dropping $5.8K (£4,360 ) an hour.

It would therefore take Kim a mere 6 hours 30 minutes to make the median annual salary of the average UK worker. Gulp.

Kylie Jenner

Unless you’re a Kardash-megafan, you might be surprised to learn that the youngest member of the family is the second most wealthy – largely down to her hugely popular makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

While it might take the rest of us a whole year to bring in £28,028, it would take the 20-year-old a mere 18h 23min to do so. Celebrities: They’re just like us, except they really aren’t if this calculator is anything to go by.

Kendall Jenner

Next on the list is model Kendall. Not only is she blessed with long legs and perfect skin, she brings in some pretty impressive earnings (not that we’re jealous or anything).

Apparently she earns $1.9K (£1,428) an hour, so it would take her 19hr 30min to breeze through our annual earnings. Just think – it might take the average Joe a whole year to make that kind of money, and she can do it in less than a day!

The calculator does the same with other members of the family, with Khloe taking 22h 6min to earn the annual salary, Kris 1d 4h and Kourtney 1d 9h.

Give it a go by putting your own salary into the calculator to see how you measure up, but be warned, it’s pretty depressing!

Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they make a pretty strong case for quitting your day job to pursue a career in reality TV.

The calculator has been developed by Missy Empire, a UK-based clothing retailer.