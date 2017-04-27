This 90-year-old widower on First Dates will have you in tears as he talks about his late wife

Beware, you’ll need to grab the tissues for this one.

As First Dates Ireland came to a close, thankfully the brand new series of the UK series kicked off.

And this week viewers met Raymon, the show’s oldest dater at 90-years-old.

The pensioner melted viewers hearts from the get-go as he opened up about losing ‘the love of his life’ 16 years ago, after being married for 50 years.

As he told the camera the story of their honeymoon and took out a photo of them on their wedding day, he was reduced to tears.

“You don’t forget things like that. You can’t help it, you can’t forget”.

Raymon then went one to say that he put himself forward for the show himself as he was tired of being alone, explaining that the only people he spoke to were staff at the local supermarket.

Not crying yet? Wait for it …

The retired factory worker was matched with, Cecelia a retired civil servant.

Cecelia was also moving on after losing her partner Tom two years ago.

The couple bonded over the loss of their respective partners and ended up hitting it off, even agreeing to see eachother again.

Still no tears? Wait …

As the date came to an end, Raymond moved in and took Cecelia for a waltz around the restaurant after learning about her love of dancing

Raymon and Cecelia: Dancing to the same tune. 💃❤️ #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/Q3mAQOdQTg — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 25, 2017

*passes tissues*