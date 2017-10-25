Third judge confirmed for Dancing On Ice revival

Choreographer and TV personality Jason Gardiner is reprising his role as a judge on the revived series of Dancing On Ice.

Gardiner will appear alongside new judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who previously acted as coaches on the ITV reality show, when the series returns in 2018.

He was on the figure skating programme’s judging panel during its original run from 2006 until 2014, apart from one year, and he was known for his cutting comments to the celebrity contestants.

Guess who's back? Yep, @officialJasonG will be returning as a judge on the new series of @dancingonice ⛸ 🙌 https://t.co/rchTkRFZob pic.twitter.com/5EmNKiJvg7 — Lorraine on ITV (@ITVLorraine) October 25, 2017

Gardiner confirmed his return during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

He told presenter Christine Lampard: “I’m honest. As you know, I always call it as I see it. But similarly when they’re good I give them great praise. I think I help them to improve a lot.”

He said Dancing On Ice is “one of the hardest” shows to do, and added: “The commitment is intense for them. Let’s not discount what they have to go through.

“We have seen some remarkable people come through Dancing On Ice. To see that journey is wonderful. I’ve really loved that.”

Of his judging style, he said: “I’m not going in with any preconceived ideas of how I’m going to judge. I don’t think any judge can.

It's official I'm returning to @DOI2018 to judge with @torvillanddean. I pledge to #KeepItReal #AlwaysHonest & push them to be their best! X — Jason Gardiner (@officialJasonG) October 25, 2017

“I think what you have to do is you have to be there and you have to assess it in that moment. I think it’s only fair to the contestants to go in there open and ready to give them the critique.

“But at the end of the day I have to judge and being a judge is not necessarily who I am but it’s a role that I have to do in order to get my point across. So ultimately it benefits the show and the contestants.”

Previous hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to front the show, and it has been reported that Diversity star Ashley Banjo will be a judge.

The celebrity line-up for the programme has not yet been revealed, although its official social media accounts have started teasing fans with who the contestants might be.

These skates were made for dancing, and that’s just what they’ll do. One of these days these skates are gonna dance all over… Wait, who? ?? #DancingOnIce A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

So far, two pictures of celebrities have been posted on Twitter and Instagram – the first of a man’s bare torso, his hand holding cubes of ice, and the second was a snapshot of an unidentified person holding ice skates.

Dancing On Ice aired for nine seasons, with the last one in 2014 featuring former winners and contestants from the other eight series.

The final series was won by singer and actor Ray Quinn.