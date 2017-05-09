Third Hellboy film - but del Toro and Perlman are out

Comic book hit Hellboy is set to return to the big screen without Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman, its creator has said.

Hellboy author and artist Mike Mignola shared the news with his fans that his famous character was getting a third film adaptation with a new team at the helm.

Ron Perlman has not been recast as Hellboy (Ian West/PA)

Mike posted the news on Facebook, announcing that Stranger Things star David Harbour was being lined up.

The original Hellboy film, released in 2004, and its 2008 sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army were both directed by del Toro and starred Ron as Hellboy.

Ron tweeted to thank fans for their support following the announcement that appeared to take him out of the frame for a third instalment.

Gettin alotta twitter love 2nite. Feelin it. Diggin it.



Much obliged, you, the faithful... — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 9, 2017

Fans offered their commiserations that he was off the project.

@perlmutations You'll always be THE definitive Hellboy. Full stop. — Blaise Hemingway (@TheHemiSphere) May 9, 2017

@perlmutations I love Neil Marshall and David Harbour, but...nope. If it's not you and @RealGDT it'll never measure up. 😞 — Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) May 9, 2017

@perlmutations You will always be my Hellboy! There's only one third Hellboy film I'd watch, and that's part 3 with you. — Dylan G (@Da01nSidhe) May 9, 2017

Del Toro and Ron also offered each other their best wishes.

Me too little bother. Together through life... https://t.co/ykKfqbSsZg — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 9, 2017

Newcastle-born director Marshall is known for his work on horror films The Descent and Dog Soldiers, while David stars in hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Mike created the Hellboy comic in 1993. It told the story of a demon raised by a professor who went on to work for a bureau fighting supernatural villains.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are in talks with Millennium, which would become the third studio to make a Hellboy film in as many releases.

The new film has a working title of Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen and is expected to be released in 2018.