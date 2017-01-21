Things might be a bit awkward between Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain next week

Piers Morgan has had his fair share of run-ins with people on Twitter.

But just in case there was anybody out there who still didn’t know, Piers chose to voice his displeasure at the Women’s Marches that took place around the world on Saturday – leading to an awkward exchange with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid.

I'm planning a 'Men's March' to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

The journalist spent most of the day arguing on Twitter over his “Men’s March” idea, and claimed that the name of the Women’s March was sexist.

I'm very supportive of women's rights. I just don't like the rather sexist label 'Women's March'. https://t.co/709ziDRQYm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

Before proceeding to tell women why they were marching.

Let's be honest, ladies.. today's Women's March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

And bringing his old foes Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski into it.

Just need @KimKardashian & @emrata to post bird-flipping topless selfies to support #WomensMarch for the farce to be complete. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

Eventually, Susanna had enough. There was something she wanted to point out.

You know you sit next to a feminist every morning, right? @piersmorgan https://t.co/IAIq4kuCqE — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 21, 2017

It’s not the first time the two have had an awkward exchange. In fact, it’s not even the first time this week.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Piers complained about sexism when co-host Charlotte Hawkins was asked to read the sport headlines instead of him, in Sean Fletcher’s absence.

“I usually get asked to do the sports when Sean’s off and today, for some weird reason, they let you do it,” Piers said.

Charlotte told him that “girls can do sport too”, which Piers described as a “bit sexist”.

Susanna and Piers at the National Television Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Susanna shot back: “What? No, that’s not sexist. Saying that women can do things too is actually the opposite of sexism.”

After their latest exchange on Twitter, things might be a bit frosty between the pair on Monday’s GMB.

But despite their differences in opinion, Susanna recently admitted that spending her mornings with Piers had given her a bit understanding of what a “love/hate relationship” is.

For most people on Twitter though, it seems there’s no love in the relationship.