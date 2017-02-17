These sneak peek clips of tonight's Graham Norton Show are gold

The Graham Norton Show looks like serious craic tonight.

Tom Hiddleson, Ruth Wilson, Ricky Gervais, Tinie Tempah, Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire all take to Graham's couch and engage in light-hearted banter around a number of random things, including taxidermy and scary animals.

The conversation quickly spirals out of control to culminate in the suggestion of a stuffed Ricky Gervais sitting on Tinie Tempah's couch between a giraffe and a tiger.

As well as this, Graham revisits the phenomenon of Daniel Radcliffe appearing as slightly depressed women from the past in old photos and it sparks quite a few laughs on the couch as well as in the audience.

And if all that isn't enough, Tom Hiddleston told a story about being in a school play with Eddie Redmayne.