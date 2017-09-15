These Innocence Project lawyers dedicated a Bob Dylan song to their clients freed from prison

A group of lawyers working to free innocent prisoners has covered Bob Dylan’s I Shall Be Released in dedication to its clients, and the results are pretty moving.

The California Innocence Project, which has freed 27 people with a total of 300 prison years between them, offers pro bono services to clients it believes have been wrongly convicted.

The group took to the stage at this year’s Innocence Network Conference to perform the 1968 hit in front of hundreds of other Innocence Network lawyers from around the US.

The stirring performance is enhanced with the images of its exonerated clients, and the length of time spent in jail for each case – from five years to as many as 36 years behind bars.

Since its birth in 1999, the organisation has also exonerated 157 people from death row.

It is part of the Innocence Network and is one of several Innocence organisations around the US which work to free innocent people from jail.