These hilarious GIFs summarise the reactions to Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad

Kendall Jenner appeared in a faux equality demonstration for Pepsi’s new ad and, unsurprisingly, sparks started flying.

Critics said that the video – which sees the 21-year-old model rip off her blonde wig during a photo shoot and cheer up a police officer with a can of Pepsi – belittled social movements, such as Black Lives Matter, against police violence.

Disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to share their views and, as always, GIFs put it best …

Some just didn’t like the video itself …

Some people felt it marked a disaster for Kendall, Pepsi and pretty much everybody involved …

Others went a step further, joking that the debate spells a victory for Pepsi rivals Coca Cola …

It wouldn’t be a Twitter debate without the ironic applause …

Meanwhile, others prefer to sit back and watch the row unfold …

Kendall has yet to respond to the comments herself, but a spokesman for Pepsi said: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”
