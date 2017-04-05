These hilarious GIFs summarise the reactions to Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad
Kendall Jenner appeared in a faux equality demonstration for Pepsi’s new ad and, unsurprisingly, sparks started flying.
Critics said that the video – which sees the 21-year-old model rip off her blonde wig during a photo shoot and cheer up a police officer with a can of Pepsi – belittled social movements, such as Black Lives Matter, against police violence.
Disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to share their views and, as always, GIFs put it best …
Some just didn’t like the video itself …
clean bandit: we definitely made the most cringeworthy advert of all time— James Hadouken! (@JamesHadouken) April 5, 2017
kendall jenner: hold my pepsi®️ pic.twitter.com/j0SjG6FCjb
@TwitterMoments Really inspiring.....@pepsi @KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/AUJ7JwlezT— P.P.Reilly (@D_HairyLemon) April 5, 2017
Some people felt it marked a disaster for Kendall, Pepsi and pretty much everybody involved …
Live bolder, live louder, live for now. @pepsi pic.twitter.com/BjtTEuRZYD— Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) April 4, 2017
#PEPSI @KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/qDVnP5MPzO— Cat Stone (@catherinelstone) April 5, 2017
Pepsi Creatives: activism is hot right now, Kendall Jenner hot right now, the kids will love it.— Modjadji Mashatola (@HeyModjadji) April 5, 2017
Public: pic.twitter.com/fM75FB473Q
#PEPSI marketing director after the @KendallJenner video pic.twitter.com/mWnYkBU2Yk— Lwara Lweysta (@Lweystah) April 5, 2017
Others went a step further, joking that the debate spells a victory for Pepsi rivals Coca Cola …
the mood over at coca cola hq after the #Pepsi and kendall jenner ad backlash pic.twitter.com/8S21zMHA8K— Harry Black (@Samlikoya) April 5, 2017
It wouldn’t be a Twitter debate without the ironic applause …
.@CocaCola Taking off the blond wig clearly symbolises @KendallJenner removing her white privilege before fixing racism. Just mesmerising! #pepsi #hero pic.twitter.com/vKYRUg1rd3— Dana Pourkomeylian™ (@Pourkomeylian) April 5, 2017
Wait! Did Kendall Jenner just solve the world's problems?! pic.twitter.com/GLxP1THiB4— Amanda Cooke (@capetowncurly) April 5, 2017
That moment in a pitch for a new Pepsi Ad when they say "and then Kendall Jenner hands a Pepsi to a cop, and all was well again" pic.twitter.com/6wLD4bnC1o— mike (@MikeJstalker) April 5, 2017
Meanwhile, others prefer to sit back and watch the row unfold …
Conservatives Watching liberals destroy each other over Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad pic.twitter.com/xbp9DLSocg— down with the ship (@unchantedisland) April 5, 2017
Watching kendall jenner get dragged for her Pepsi advert like pic.twitter.com/WWslbXVpGz— charlotte price (@priceeee) April 5, 2017
Kendall has yet to respond to the comments herself, but a spokesman for Pepsi said: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”
