These hilarious GIFs summarise the reactions to Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad

Kendall Jenner appeared in a faux equality demonstration for Pepsi’s new ad and, unsurprisingly, sparks started flying.

Critics said that the video – which sees the 21-year-old model rip off her blonde wig during a photo shoot and cheer up a police officer with a can of Pepsi – belittled social movements, such as Black Lives Matter, against police violence.

Disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to share their views and, as always, GIFs put it best …

Some just didn’t like the video itself …

clean bandit: we definitely made the most cringeworthy advert of all time



kendall jenner: hold my pepsi®️ pic.twitter.com/j0SjG6FCjb — James Hadouken! (@JamesHadouken) April 5, 2017

Some people felt it marked a disaster for Kendall, Pepsi and pretty much everybody involved …

Pepsi Creatives: activism is hot right now, Kendall Jenner hot right now, the kids will love it.

Public: pic.twitter.com/fM75FB473Q — Modjadji Mashatola (@HeyModjadji) April 5, 2017

Others went a step further, joking that the debate spells a victory for Pepsi rivals Coca Cola …

the mood over at coca cola hq after the #Pepsi and kendall jenner ad backlash pic.twitter.com/8S21zMHA8K — Harry Black (@Samlikoya) April 5, 2017

It wouldn’t be a Twitter debate without the ironic applause …

Wait! Did Kendall Jenner just solve the world's problems?! pic.twitter.com/GLxP1THiB4 — Amanda Cooke (@capetowncurly) April 5, 2017

That moment in a pitch for a new Pepsi Ad when they say "and then Kendall Jenner hands a Pepsi to a cop, and all was well again" pic.twitter.com/6wLD4bnC1o — mike (@MikeJstalker) April 5, 2017

Meanwhile, others prefer to sit back and watch the row unfold …

Conservatives Watching liberals destroy each other over Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad pic.twitter.com/xbp9DLSocg — down with the ship (@unchantedisland) April 5, 2017

Watching kendall jenner get dragged for her Pepsi advert like pic.twitter.com/WWslbXVpGz — charlotte price (@priceeee) April 5, 2017

Kendall has yet to respond to the comments herself, but a spokesman for Pepsi said: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”