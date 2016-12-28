These fans have just made the ultimate tribute to Carrie Fisher

Back to Showbiz Home

Of all the tributes made to Carrie Fisher across the globe over the last 24 hours, this has to be the most heart-breaking.

Some serious fans decided to right a long-standing wrong and create the actor her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – finally allowing her to share an accolade with both her parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Claiming a blank star on the famous LA boulevard, they (or he, or she) used stick-on letters to write: “May the force be with you always.”

As more fans gathered to mourn the writer, actor and Star Wars legend, the star was soon surrounded with flowers, candles and even a light-sabre.

Just to show how important a message it is to the movie world, authorities at the tourist attraction have reportedly allowed the special tribute to stay, at least temporarily.

And everyone agrees that it’s about time she had a real one.

So let us know when that official petition launches – our online pens are ready!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Carrie Fisher, Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, Star Wars

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz