These fans have just made the ultimate tribute to Carrie Fisher

Of all the tributes made to Carrie Fisher across the globe over the last 24 hours, this has to be the most heart-breaking.

Some serious fans decided to right a long-standing wrong and create the actor her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – finally allowing her to share an accolade with both her parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Claiming a blank star on the famous LA boulevard, they (or he, or she) used stick-on letters to write: “May the force be with you always.”

Stopped by Carrie Fisher's tribute star in Hollywood on the Walk Of Fame on my way to work. #RIP pic.twitter.com/12vg0mTSr8 — DeniseVasquez (@DENISEVASQUEZ) December 28, 2016

As more fans gathered to mourn the writer, actor and Star Wars legend, the star was soon surrounded with flowers, candles and even a light-sabre.

Just to show how important a message it is to the movie world, authorities at the tourist attraction have reportedly allowed the special tribute to stay, at least temporarily.

And everyone agrees that it’s about time she had a real one.

After seeing this star dedicated to the late Carrie Fisher I see it suitable putting an official star down for her! We need a petition!!! pic.twitter.com/pXD2DR7UDm — 🍭🎅GOON🎅🍭 (@__Go0N__) December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher doesn't have a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. So this fan decided to make one. "There needed to be a public place to mourn" pic.twitter.com/nlGFw30gLi — Kurt Chirbas (@kchirbas) December 28, 2016

Hollywood needs to give Carrie fisher a star on the walk of fame ASAP — Bryan (@StutteringGiant) December 28, 2016

wait... Carrie Fisher never got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame??? like how is that possible?? — shopaholicxoxo (@shopaholic_xoxo) December 28, 2016

Nothing sums up what a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star really is like the fact that Carrie Fisher doesn't have one and D*nald Tr*mp does. — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) December 28, 2016

So let us know when that official petition launches – our online pens are ready!