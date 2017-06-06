There’s something we didn’t notice about Katy Perry’s outfit at the One Love Manchester concert

Katy Perry took the stage Sunday night as part of Ariana Grande’s hugely successful One Love Manchester.

The singer performed her hit song Part Of Me before asking for the audience to help "spread love."

"It's not easy to always choose love, is it?" she asked the crowds.

"Especially in moments like these, right? It can be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear, and love conquers hate”.

What we didn’t notice - thanks to the great people of Twitter for pointing out - is that her white outfit included pictures of the victims from the terror attack last month.

The back of Katy Perry's dress has pics of victims of the Manchester Tragedy shaped in a heart❤️ #onelovemanchester pic.twitter.com/DkIMAGyEN0 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 4, 2017

The 32-year-old went on to ask everyone to make a physical connection with someone next to them and tell them that you love them.

"Wherever you are, standing next to a stranger or a family member or a friend or a loved one, let's just do this little exercise in love,” she called out.

"Just touch the next person. Touch a person next to you. Make human contact. Tell them, 'I love you.' Look in their eyes. Say, 'I love you!' Do it!

“Everyone out there. Everyone at home. I encourage you to choose love even when it's difficult. Let no one take that away from you."