There's a dog that looks weirdly like Patrick Stewart

Meet Blanco, a cute bull terrier cross who’s up for adoption in Virginia.

Not only is his face totally adorable, but he seems to have a weirdly familiar look…

Twitter user @sharonmar3 decided to share the picture and point out the striking resemblance the dog has to a well-known celebrity: Patrick Stewart.

When your dog looks like Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/MNgyK0BPpr — Shaz 🎶 (@sharonmar3) March 8, 2017

Right?!

While you might not have thought it at first, once you know you can’t help but see it.

@sharonmar3 @CindieNolin1 Tee hee. He kinda does... in an adorable way. — Andrew Hiller (@AndrewHiller) March 8, 2017

@sharonmar3 pawtric stewart — Cute as Hecate (@_executie) March 9, 2017

Or even hear it.

@sharonmar3 @badmoviebrigade when I look at this pup, I not only see PS but I instantly imagine the dog talking in his voice. — olivia thompson (@oliviapthompson) March 9, 2017

Hopefully Blanco’s new-found fame will help find him a home, and we’ll just sit here imagining what it’d be like if it was Patrick Stewart himself.