There's a dog that looks weirdly like Patrick Stewart

Back to Showbiz Home

Meet Blanco, a cute bull terrier cross who’s up for adoption in Virginia.

Jackie B. – Are you as excited about Friday as Blanco is?!… | Facebook

Not only is his face totally adorable, but he seems to have a weirdly familiar look…

Twitter user @sharonmar3 decided to share the picture and point out the striking resemblance the dog has to a well-known celebrity: Patrick Stewart.

Right?!

While you might not have thought it at first, once you know you can’t help but see it.

Or even hear it.

Hopefully Blanco’s new-found fame will help find him a home, and we’ll just sit here imagining what it’d be like if it was Patrick Stewart himself.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Dog, Patrick Stewart

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz