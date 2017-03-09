There's a dog that looks weirdly like Patrick Stewart
Meet Blanco, a cute bull terrier cross who’s up for adoption in Virginia.
Not only is his face totally adorable, but he seems to have a weirdly familiar look…
Twitter user @sharonmar3 decided to share the picture and point out the striking resemblance the dog has to a well-known celebrity: Patrick Stewart.
When your dog looks like Patrick Stewart
Right?!
@Scotty_Doooooo
Make it so.
While you might not have thought it at first, once you know you can’t help but see it.
Oh my goodness! He/She does!
Tee hee. He kinda does... in an adorable way.
pawtric stewart
Or even hear it.
when I look at this pup, I not only see PS but I instantly imagine the dog talking in his voice.
Hopefully Blanco’s new-found fame will help find him a home, and we’ll just sit here imagining what it’d be like if it was Patrick Stewart himself.
