There will be tributes to George Michael and Prince at the Grammys

The Grammys will honour George Michael and Prince with star-studded musical tributes, it has been announced.

George was a two-time Grammy winner while Prince bagged seven trophies from the Recording Academy throughout his career.

George Michael (Yui Mok/PA)

The singers will both be honoured with tribute segments during the ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, although who will participate in them is being kept a secret.

Adele, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Alicia Keys are already among the confirmed performers at the show, while Beyonce’s father has said his pregnant daughter will also take to the stage.

Adele (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Neil Portnow, president and chief executive of the Recording Academy, said: “George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma.

“While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community.

“The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

Musician Prince died earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the awards, added: “While the primary focus of the Grammy Awards is to celebrate and honour the year’s best in music, we consider it our responsibility to tell music’s broader story by honouring its legends lost, that’s what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes.

“While it’s nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist’s cultural impact in a single performance, it’s that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable Grammy moments.”

George died aged 53 on Christmas Day while Prince died in April at 57 after being found collapsed in a lift at his home in Minnesota, United States.

The Grammys will be hosted by James Corden at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday.