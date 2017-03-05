There will be an all-female episode of Fair City this week

An all-female episode of Fair City will be broadcast on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day.

It's the first time the long-running RTÉ soap will feature a women-only episode and as far as we are aware it is the first soap ever to attempt such a feat.

It's understood the action will see the women of Carrigstown end up at a spontaneous lock-in, in McCoy's pub.

By Anna O'Donoghue

