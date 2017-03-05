There will be an all-female episode of Fair City this week
An all-female episode of Fair City will be broadcast on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day.
A great way to celebrate International Women's Day. Well done #faircity pic.twitter.com/LYzEP6J2Up— Fair City Fans (@faircityfans) February 28, 2017
It's the first time the long-running RTÉ soap will feature a women-only episode and as far as we are aware it is the first soap ever to attempt such a feat.
It's understood the action will see the women of Carrigstown end up at a spontaneous lock-in, in McCoy's pub.
