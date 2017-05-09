There were divided opinions on RTÉ's The Undocumented last night

RTÉ aired The Undocumented last night, a documentary that showed what life is like for undocumented Irish in Donald Trump's America.

The documentary followed six Irish people who are undocumented and living in the US.

It looked at the struggles people have in finding work despite having lived in the US for many years with some there for over a decade or more.

Some of the interviewees said they lived in fear, and always felt uncomfortable to a certain degree at being caught.

But some people were not so impressed.

The documentary is still available on the RTÉ Player.
KEYWORDS: New York, Irish, Undocumented, America, Trump, USA

 

By Steve Neville

