There were divided opinions on RTÉ's The Undocumented last night

RTÉ aired The Undocumented last night, a documentary that showed what life is like for undocumented Irish in Donald Trump's America.

The documentary followed six Irish people who are undocumented and living in the US.

It looked at the struggles people have in finding work despite having lived in the US for many years with some there for over a decade or more.

Some of the interviewees said they lived in fear, and always felt uncomfortable to a certain degree at being caught.

#Undocumented - on an issue close to my heart - is compelling viewing on @RTEOne. Some very human stories behind the cold statistics. — Larry Donnelly (@LarryPDonnelly) May 8, 2017

RTE's #undocumented shining a light on reality for illegal Irish in America. V moving stories. Love the Priest & the carpenter from Tralee. — Abby Green (@abbygreen3) May 8, 2017

Powerful story from Tralee lad on #undocumented @RTEOne The voice of thousands in the states! #emotional — Aileen (@aileenmcshane1) May 8, 2017

What wonderful young people this country has exported....just watched #undocumented ..Americas gain..our loss — enviroger (@enviroger) May 8, 2017

"I'm just like one of those people who are trying to get over that wall." Refreshing, much-needed bit of self-awareness there #undocumented — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) May 8, 2017

Such a good programme can't imagine how nerve wrecking it must be for those people #undocumented — Niamh Hynes (@Niamh_Hynes) May 8, 2017

Good for that undocumented from Tralee making the point that there's nothing different between him and Hispanic illegals #Undocumented — Gary Murphy (@GaryMurphyDCU) May 8, 2017

@BarrySheehan You're fairly isolated out there if you're in a bad place. Can't hop on a plane home for a week. #undocumented — Damien Glynn (@damog7) May 8, 2017

Shocked at the lack of sympathy on hashtag #undocumented Perhaps they don't know the personal stories of some, anyone from Pomeroy would. — Sharon Martin (@L4GAN) May 8, 2017

Mixed feelings about the contributors but very interesting programme. Well done @seanmacgiolla @rte #undocumented — Íde (@Ide_Aherne) May 8, 2017

But some people were not so impressed.

The sense entitlement on this show is disgusting. Your visa is finished? Leave. Simple as. #undocumented — PJ Maguire Kavanagh (@puhjayjayjay) May 8, 2017

Hard to find sympathy for #undocumented on RTE - it's a fully informed choice they've made — Ross Bowe (@Bowezo) May 8, 2017

#undocumented is a pretty spin word for illegal Alien

What happens when we find an illegal immigrant in Ireland?? #Hypocrisy — Paul McG (@Data_Cables) May 8, 2017

Something so duplicitous & intellectually conniving about calling Irish illegal immigrants in US 'undocumented'. #undocumented #hypocrisy — Theresa Reidy (@theresareidy) May 8, 2017

The documentary is still available on the RTÉ Player.