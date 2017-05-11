There was some serious Eurovision love for Croatia on Twitter tonight

Dubbed 'Mr Voice', Croatia's Jacques Houdek surprised anyone who didn't know who he was tonight on Eurovision.

His song 'My Friend' mixed between serious deep opera and a modern pop song.

Basically, he sang a duet with himself, and it was ridiculously good!

Twitter was lightning quick to show their feelings for Jacques.

#Croatia Sam from Game of Thrones looks fantastic! — ⭐️Skajvokerka⭐️ (@memekwin) May 11, 2017

@Eurovision Wow #Croatia singing in Italian too.. Wonderful Mix It isn't easy switching style #esc2017 — isabella misceo (@isabellamisceo) May 11, 2017