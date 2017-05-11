There was some serious Eurovision love for Croatia on Twitter tonight
Dubbed 'Mr Voice', Croatia's Jacques Houdek surprised anyone who didn't know who he was tonight on Eurovision.
His song 'My Friend' mixed between serious deep opera and a modern pop song.
Basically, he sang a duet with himself, and it was ridiculously good!
Twitter was lightning quick to show their feelings for Jacques.
#EuroVision #Croatia awesome song, awesome voice!— HanaBananaDiary (@HStrniscak) May 11, 2017
#Croatia Sam from Game of Thrones looks fantastic!— ⭐️Skajvokerka⭐️ (@memekwin) May 11, 2017
It's like Sam from Game of a thrones and @Rylan had a baby #Croatia #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/AqFtDlADIN— B (@PendletonsMa) May 11, 2017
@Eurovision Wow #Croatia singing in Italian too.. Wonderful Mix It isn't easy switching style #esc2017— isabella misceo (@isabellamisceo) May 11, 2017
#Eurovision #croatia F**KING INSPIRATIONAL 😂😂😁— Ellie J (@EllieJ2009) May 11, 2017
Brilliant, brilliant, this is what #Eurovision is all about with #Croatia pic.twitter.com/JBj3gPdEhy— Peter Devine (@peterdevineManc) May 11, 2017
@Eurovision @jacqueshoudek EUROPE VOTE FOR CROATIA #esc2017 #eurovision #Eurovision2017 #Croatia #cro— Tomo (@Antihrist_) May 11, 2017
#Croatia charmed before the song even started and NOW he's starting with a cheese filled spoken opening. Love #Eurovision— Isobel Marmion (@isobelmarmion) May 11, 2017
Looking in my soul... #Croatia #Eurovision Our favourite so far! What's yours? pic.twitter.com/LLmcaOzT6o— MariaCasinoUK (@MariaCasinoUK) May 11, 2017
#Eurovision #croatia a self written meme really pic.twitter.com/uZz9F9Mqz6— Robin 🌐 (@RSBucher) May 11, 2017
