There was a proposal on Eurovision tonight because sure why not

Tonight on Eurovision, FYR Macedonian contestant Jana Burčeska spoke with the presenters while the judges were tallying the votes.

She thought the highlight of her night, besides representing her country on stage, would be revealing that she was expecting a child.

She was wrong.

Burčeska was surprised by her boyfriend in the live show when he asked her to marry him.

Of course, she said yes!

Is this the first marriage proposal on Eurovision? 😍❤️ #Eurovision #CelebrateDiversity — Arianna (@Arianna483) May 11, 2017

Now, we all know the legendary #RoseofTralee proposal inspired the Macedonian popping of the question at tonight's #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ulNzHNYBQi — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) May 11, 2017

Macedonia made both a pregnancy announcement and a marriage proposal in one night, I have all the feels 😭 — Kylie Wilson (@kyliewilson) May 11, 2017