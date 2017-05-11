There was a proposal on Eurovision tonight because sure why not

Back to Showbiz Home

Tonight on Eurovision, FYR Macedonian contestant Jana Burčeska spoke with the presenters while the judges were tallying the votes.

She thought the highlight of her night, besides representing her country on stage, would be revealing that she was expecting a child.

She was wrong.

Burčeska was surprised by her boyfriend in the live show when he asked her to marry him.

Of course, she said yes!
KEYWORDS: eurovision

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz