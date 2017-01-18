The Xtra Factor axed as ITV focus on digital

The X Factor’s spin-off show, The Xtra Factor, is to be taken off air, ITV has announced.

Most recently fronted by former contestant Rylan Clark-Neal and presenter Matt Edmondson, the show is to be replaced by a digital spin-off.

The show launched alongside the singing competition in 2004 and has previously been hosted by Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Caroline Flack.

ITV said the decision was not related to Rylan and Matt’s performance but marks a move towards broadcasting extra content and clips online.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West / PA Wire/PA Images)

Richard Holloway, managing director at Thames TV, who make The X Factor, said: “In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor.

“In light of this, ITV’s strategy to focus their efforts on digital means The Xtra Factor on linear television has come to its natural end.

“We’ve had great fun making the show and would like to thank Rylan, Matt and Roman (Kemp) for their fantastic and entertaining work on the last series.

“We now look forward to focusing on making great content for our social platforms in support of the main show.”

The Xtra Factor’s Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

An ITV spokeswoman said: “The X Factor is our biggest ITV entertainment show, in terms of online engagement.

“We have taken the decision to move away from a linear switchover show, and instead focus our efforts on our digital platforms, in support of the main show.”