The world’s smallest cow just appeared on the Late Late Show

Back to Showbiz Home

The Late Late Show, the longest running chat show in Europe and second longest running chat show in the world also takes home the award for ‘the most Irish thing you’ll ever set your eyes on’.

This week, Ryan introduced the nation to the world’s smallest cow, Ella.

You couldn't write it, and wait, it gets better.

The Cow, Ella had a daughter a fortnight ago and her owner named it, Martha after Martin McGuinness.

Needless to say, we are damn proud of the show.

Here's what people had to say:
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz