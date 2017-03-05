The winners from Sir Tom Jones's Voice UK team have been revealed and people are a little shocked

The latest Voice UK quarter-finalists have been revealed.

Craig Ward, Into The Ark and Nadine McGhee took their places in the next round of the ITV competition, with the rest of Sir Tom Jones’s acts sent home.

Craig, who sang Hold On Tight by Greg Holden, and Into The Ark, who performed a cover of Drake’s Hold On We’re Going Home, were sent through by the public vote, while after much deliberating Nadine was Sir Tom’s final pick.

A number of views expressed shock that Nadine was sent through ahead of 16-year-old Victoria Kerley.

Even fellow judge Jennifer Hudson seemed a little confused by the decision.

While some were just sad to see her go.

Sir Tom’s team was the second of the four teams to take on a knockout round, with will.i.am up next.

It means that Victoria, Capital B and Dannii Barnes have had their last night in the competition.

Sir Tom’s winners join Jamie Miller, Mo Adeniran and Jack Bruley, who won their places during J Hud’s knockout round on Saturday night.

