The winners from Sir Tom Jones's Voice UK team have been revealed and people are a little shocked

The latest Voice UK quarter-finalists have been revealed.

Craig Ward, Into The Ark and Nadine McGhee took their places in the next round of the ITV competition, with the rest of Sir Tom Jones’s acts sent home.

Craig, who sang Hold On Tight by Greg Holden, and Into The Ark, who performed a cover of Drake’s Hold On We’re Going Home, were sent through by the public vote, while after much deliberating Nadine was Sir Tom’s final pick.

Into the Ark are incredible. #TheVoice — A Boogie (@AaronJoeyy) March 5, 2017

Well done Craig, Into The Ark and Nadine! Commiserations to Dannii, Victoria and Capital B. All of you should be proud! #TheVoiceUK — Katy Parkes (@KatyParkes) March 5, 2017

A number of views expressed shock that Nadine was sent through ahead of 16-year-old Victoria Kerley.

Seems the viewers got it right w/ Craig and Into The Ark, but Tom should've picked Victoria not Nadine. #TheVoiceUK — Tracey ❤️💛💚💙💜 (@Cosmo363) March 5, 2017

Should've been a bloody easy choice, Victoria was amazing and Nadine sounded like a strangled Cat 😡#TheVoiceUk — Cymruambyth (@LH99066743) March 5, 2017

2 out of 3 correct Victoria should've gone through 😤 #TheVoiceUK — angrypeanut (@Angrypeanut4) March 5, 2017

Even fellow judge Jennifer Hudson seemed a little confused by the decision.

Jennifer Hudson's face when Nadine McGhee went through will be a meme and a gif for the rest of time #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) March 5, 2017

While some were just sad to see her go.

I am so gutted for Victoria I really liked her!#TheVoiceUK #teamtom — Stuart Davis (@stuartdavis21) March 5, 2017

Oh no gutted Victoria wasn't chosen 😕#TheVoiceUK — Marie Anthony (@mlawelshgirl) March 5, 2017

Poor Victoria 😣 #TheVoiceUK — Louise in London (@IrishinLondon84) March 5, 2017

Sir Tom’s team was the second of the four teams to take on a knockout round, with will.i.am up next.

It means that Victoria, Capital B and Dannii Barnes have had their last night in the competition.

Sir Tom’s winners join Jamie Miller, Mo Adeniran and Jack Bruley, who won their places during J Hud’s knockout round on Saturday night.