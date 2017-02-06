The Wanted's Tom Parker puts wedding on hold to play Danny Zuko in Grease

The Wanted star Tom Parker has put his wedding on hold – to play Danny Zuko in Grease.

Tom, 28, and his fiancee Kelsey Hardwick got engaged last year.

But the singer told Hello! that there was not enough time to tie the knot this year, and the couple will wed in 2018.

Tom will play John Travolta’s character Zuko in a touring production of Grease alongside former EastEnders’ star Louisa Lytton.

Louisa Lytton and Tom Parker (Hello!/Press Association Images)

“We want to make sure we plan it right and I don’t want to take two weeks off, get married, do a week on honeymoon, then go back on tour,” he said.

“I didn’t think that was something I’d be comfortable with. So next year we’ll have a big wedding.”

Tom said he first met his co-star Louisa when the pair took part in The Jump.

“I’d not skied that much before we went to Austria for that job, but I picked it up quite quickly,” he said.

Front cover of the latest edition of Hello! (Hello!/Press Association Images)

“Whereas she took a little longer, so if she was on the floor having fallen over I’d go over and spray snow in her face,” he said.

“But we have that kind of relationship. Really jokey. And you need that – we’re on the road for 10 months and it’ll be tedious at times, with eight shows a week, so I think it’s good that we’ve got that humour and that good working relationship.”

