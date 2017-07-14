The Walking Dead halts filming after stuntman seriously injured on set

Production of TV horror series The Walking Dead has been halted after a stuntman was seriously injured during filming.

AMC Networks said in a statement that John Bernecker had been injured in an accident while on set in Atlanta for the show’s eighth season.

The company told American news organisation USA Today: “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set.

“He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production.”

Some reports have stated that Mr Bernecker suffered head injuries after falling about 20 feet onto concrete.

His partner, Jennifer Cocker, wrote on Facebook: “John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us… THIS ISNT FAIR”.

The Walking Dead is due to return to screens in October and stars British actor Andrew Lincoln, alongside Norman Reedus and Chandler Riggs.