The wait for Sherlock is almost over, and fans can barely breathe
The new series of Sherlock has sparked a bit of a frenzy online – before it has even aired.
The adored BBC programme starring Benedict Cumberbatch is back for a fourth series, and it seems the wait has been a bit too much for fans.
Many have taken to Twitter to express their excitement as the minutes before the opening credits roll start to tick away…
#SHERLOCK is on in fifteen minutes pic.twitter.com/uRyBgfuI6p— benedict reacts (@benedictreacts) January 1, 2017
#Sherlock in 10 minutes. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/JDC7mRfuEE— H (@hmw87) January 1, 2017
10 MINUTES #Sherlock #SherlockReacts pic.twitter.com/sxfuuRZllR— Klaudia (@klaudia_cs93) January 1, 2017
#Sherlock I'M NOT READY FOR THIS OMG #S4 #SherlockReacts #tjlc— J/S (@Sle_amuj) January 1, 2017
I've been waiting 3 years for this #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/hIfD9zzuyF— Luci (@LucieTaylor_) January 1, 2017
10 MINUTES... 😶😳😱 #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/hyn479JDjv— cumberbatchlet (@cumberbatchlet) January 1, 2017
#Sherlock pic.twitter.com/2posP5W0U3— Laura💫 (@Wholockpotter_) January 1, 2017
#221bringit #Sherlock #SherlockBBC ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh menos de 10min. pic.twitter.com/jP0WJYNiac— Ana Farias 🇧🇷 (@AnaSPFarias) January 1, 2017
5 minute warning!! 😨 #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/Qvzcg3jol7— Vicki Smith (@toadstool_house) January 1, 2017
Not long to go now!
