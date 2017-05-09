The Voice UK is on the hunt for talent in Cork

Have you got THE voice? If you do, you may want to head to Cork this weekend.

The Voice UK team will be coming to find the best voices that the Rebel County has to offer.

They will be holding open auditions in the Crane Lane Theatre kicking off at 7.30pm. It's an over 18 event and is first come first serve, so get there early.

The audition could be your step into the big time and give you the chance to impress some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The judges for the new season haven't been confirmed yet, so it's not clear if will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale will be back in the famous spinning chairs.

The 2017 winner Mo Adeniran released Unsteady as the winner's single.

Don't worry if you can't make it to the Cork audition. The Voice UK team will also be in The Basket in Tralee on May 15, Chez Le Fab in Limerick on May 16 and The Reg2 in Waterford on May 17.

