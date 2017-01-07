The Voice UK has returned, but what did viewers make of the new coaches?

The giant spinney chairs, big red buttons and blind auditions are back as The Voice UK returned to our screens.

This time, coach will.i.am was joined by familiar face Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale, forming the ultimate team of mentors any aspiring singer could hope for.

Love @GavinRossdale. He's awesome, doesn't matter if the younger generation have never heard of the him. Get out of the bush #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) January 7, 2017

Watching #thevoiceuk for JHud 😍😍😍 hands down the biggest talent they've ever had as a coach 💯 — Jenna Pedder (@JNAPDR) January 7, 2017

Looking forward to this season of #TheVoiceUK with the best coaches you could think of putting together — Michele (@wispalo) January 7, 2017

Viewers were ecstatic to see Jennifer in the oversized chair, with some arguing she was the best female coach to grace the show.

We have one of the best singers in the world on our @thevoiceuk panel.. @IAMJHUD is everything! ❤ #TheVoiceUK — Lamont Junior (@LamontJunior) January 7, 2017

Hands down, @IAMJHUD is the best female coach they've ever had. Love her! #thevoiceuk — Ruth Woods (@MissRudiBlue) January 7, 2017

But while many applauded the appearance of Jennifer, some were questioning who in the hell Gavin Rossdale was.

Surely I can't be the only person watching the voice with no idea who Gavin Rossdale is?! Haha #thevoiceuk — Alex Phillips (@ItsAlexOkay_) January 7, 2017

I'm worried who is going to choose Gavin on #TheVoiceUK as a coach seen as nobody knows who he is 😕 — Gregory (@Rebel287) January 7, 2017

The fact they got this irrelevant Gavin person to replace Ricky Wilson is not ok 😒 #thevoiceuk — Kathryn (@_HeyItsKathryn) January 7, 2017

PSA: for those who don’t know, Gavin Rossdale is the frontman of the band Bush, one of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 90s. Their debut album, Sixteen Stone, went multi-platinum in four countries, with the band also winning an American Music Award, MTV Video Music Award and MTV Movie Award.

You may also recognise Gavin as pop star Gwen Stefani’s ex husband and father to her children, as well as model Daisy Lowe’s father.

Guys, we've ALL been the Gavin Rossdale at a party. "Who are they?" "Why are they here?" "Who's ex?" #TheVoiceUK — Katie Mulgrew (@KatieMulg) January 7, 2017

It wasn’t just the coaching panel that got a revamp, having moved from BBC to ITV for the launch of the sixth series, the format of the blind auditions had changed too.

On the occasion that none of the coaches pressed that red button to claim their contestant, the hopefuls now had exit the stage without the chance to come face to face with the celebrity foursome for feedback.

While some thought the blind auditions worked better this way, others thought they were brutal.

Think its wrong that they dont turn around when they dont pick them! Cant give them any feedback! #TheVoiceUk — J-V (@iamJ_V) January 7, 2017

I prefer this version where they don't get to do the waffle if they didn't turn round #thevoiceuk — stickvillage (@Janedoe94906179) January 7, 2017

Uhhhh so the Chairs don't turn around if the judges don't press the button think 💭 that idea is better #thevoiceuk — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) January 7, 2017

In the end, six aspiring singers were snapped up – Tom and will.i.am each won one, and Gavin and Jennifer claiming two.

If Saturday’s episode was anything to go by, there’s a helluva lot more talent to come.