The Voice UK fans welcome new presenter Olly Murs

Fans of ITV singing contest The Voice UK have welcomed new coach Olly Murs with open arms.

The Troublemaker star – and former contestant and presenter of the broadcaster’s rival show The X Factor – made his debut on the panel on Saturday night, joining returning mentors Sir Tom Jones, Vanessa Hudson and will.i.am – and taking over from last year’s Gavin Rossdale.

He admitted his nerves in competing against his more experienced colleagues to convince talented singers to join his team, but quickly welcomed his first member, Lauren Bannon.

Fans were quick to warm to his opening singing performance with the panel and his cheeky quips, with one commenting over Twitter: “Loving Olly Murs on The Voice!”

“#thevoiceuk Cheeky Olly…..love him on The Voice,” added another. “Really compliments the other amazing judges. And Jennifer…….looking gooooooooood x”

Another posted: “Loving the banter between Olly & Jennifer #TheVoice,” while one commented similarly: “Olly Murs is brill on the voice. He has the banter which was missing last year x.”

One viewer joked fondly: “Olly’s like the new boy in school, Genuinely buzzing at everything! Bouncing all over the place, Bless #TheVoice.”

:: The Voice UK continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday.