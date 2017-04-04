The Voice UK are bringing their auditions to Galway, Belfast and Dublin

Have you ever imagined your name in lights? Can you hold a note of two?

Well, here’s your chance - The Voice UK are bringing the auditions to Ireland.

The show bosses will Galway, Dongeal and Belfast later this month looking for the star of their 2018 series.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Entrants need to be over 16 and those under 18 must attend the audition with a parent or legal guardian.

Galway auditions take place in Seven on Bridge Street on Sunday, April 23 at 7pm.

Donegal auditions take place in the Abbey Hotel on Monday, April 24 at 6pm.

Belfast auditions take place in The Pavilion in Belfast at 9pm.

As the Irish verison of the show plugged the plug last year, scouts are particularly on the look out for some serious Irish talent and will be hitting some open-mic nights in the West of Ireland.

Email tony_cowan_@hotmail.co.uk for more information.