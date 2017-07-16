The Voice Kids names six finalists

The Voice Kids has named its six finalists who will do battle for the winner’s title on Sunday night.

Judges Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott each halved their teams from four to two contestants in Saturday night’s semi-final, choosing who they wanted to have a chance of claiming the prize.

Team Jones was up first and saw Erin L go through singing Adventure Of A Lifetime by Coldplay, joined by Courtney, who performed I Feel Good by James Brown.

Jack and Jessica were sent home and next up was will.i.am’s team.

He chose Jake, who sang Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling, and Gina with At Last by Etta James, turning down Brooke and Perry.

Last to choose was Lott, who opted for Riccardo singing Vision Of Love by Mariah Carey and Jess with Tears by Clean Bandit ft Louisa Johnson, marking the end of the road for Sophia and Lewis.

In Sunday’s final, Niall Horan, The Vamps and Mo Adeniran will all perform and the contestants will compete to bag a family holiday to Disneyland and £30,000 towards their musical education.

The Voice Kids final is on ITV on Sunday at 7.10pm.