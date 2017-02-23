The Voice judges recreate Abbey Road album cover

The Voice UK’s judges took part in a traffic-stopping photoshoot at Abbey Road ahead of this weekend’s battle round on the singing contest.

Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale visited Abbey Road Studios in St John’s Wood, London with their teams of contestants in the hope of channelling the musical genius that has previously recorded there.

The ITV programme’s mentors then stepped outside onto the zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles album Abbey Road and recreated the record’s cover image by posing as they walked across the street.

The mentors went to Abbey Road for this week’s episodes (ITV)

In the episodes that air this weekend, Jennifer told her team of contestants: “We are in a very special studio, y’all know that, right?

“The Beatles have recorded here, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse, like so many amazing artists, so that’s why you guys are here. Are you ready?”

Sir Tom said: “Of course, The Beatles recorded here. Outside is the famous zebra crossing, I crossed it in 1960 … something.”

The Abbey Road visit (ITV)

This weekend will see the competition move on to the battle round, where each coach pairs up their team members and gives them a competitive duo to perform, with the winner making it through to the next stage of the programme and the loser being sent home.

The Voice UK’s battle round airs on ITV on Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 7pm.