The Voice final marred by stage invasion and Tom Jones swearing

The Voice final was plunged into chaos as an audience member invaded the stage – and Tom Jones appeared to say the f-word on air.

An unknown man, who was wearing a baseball cap, crashed the stage shortly after the finalists Mo Adeniran and Into The Ark were announced.

The man was clutching a piece of paper which he appeared to be trying to hold up for viewers to read.

However, he was hustled off by security staff within seconds.

Moments earlier, Tom was heard saying “f*** me” as it was announced that Into The Ark, who were his act, had made it through to the final stage of the ITV competition.

The Voice coaches (Ian West/PA)

Host Emma Willis was forced to apologise for the expletive.

An ITV spokesman said of the stage invasion: “During the results this evening, there was a brief interruption on stage, which was dealt with immediately by security.

“The show continued as planned.”

The grand final of the singing competition saw Mo crowned the winner.

Mo Adeniran has won The Voice (Tom Dymond/ITV/Press Association Images)

The hotel worker, 21, thanked his mentor, singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, for her support as confetti fell around him and he was hugged by his fellow contestants.

He is now headed to the studio to record his winner’s EP.

The grand final also featured a performance by US singer-songwriter John Legend, who debuted his new song Sure Fire.