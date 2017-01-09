The Undateables: Viewers thought Lily's idea of a ghost hunt date was perfect

The New Year’s off to a romantic start with the second episode of The Undateables sixth series.

The show began with Eddie, who has autism, going on a date with Cassie, overcoming his nerves and bagging a cheeky kiss at the end.

But the star of the show, according to viewers, was 18-year-old sweetheart Lily, who has a rare genetic condition that can result in a distinctive appearance and learning disabilities.

Lilly is adorable on #TheUndateables

Such a sweet soul.@Channel4 — Anya J Anderson ❤ (@Anya_J_Anderson) January 9, 2017

lilly on #TheUndateables is a ray of sunshine — lottie☽ (@moonsparkIe) January 9, 2017

Lily decided to do alt-romance with her date Josh and suggested they go to a haunted house for their first date.

(Channel 4/The Undateables)

Can someone hold my hand and take me on a ghost hunt 😆#TheUndateables — kelly louise 💋 (@rubiedubie) January 9, 2017

I want to be lily's friend , love a ghost hunt ! Live her enthusiasm she'll keep em on their toes 💕 #TheUndateables — sarah smith (@sehsmiffy) January 9, 2017

THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BEST DATE EVER. #TheUndateables — Nikki Gill (@nikkigill2001) January 9, 2017

Most Haunted watch and learn from #theundateables — Brent Zillwood (@Brentzillwood) January 9, 2017

Although Josh was nervous, he strapped on his finest looking bow tie and tackled the activity head on.

Only thing Josh could have done better is if that was a spinning bow tie. #TheUndateables — John Pile (@John_Pile) January 9, 2017

Poor Josh looked terrified as they travelled around the haunted manor, and eventually had to make a premature exit while Lily stayed and tried to make contact with the afterlife.

Poor guy looks terrified #TheUndateables — Steve (@FallenShadows82) January 9, 2017

Bring it back and please get Lily as a presenter on Most Haunted. She would love it going round all the different places. #TheUndateables — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) January 9, 2017

But despite his fears, the two exchanged numbers at the end of the date.

Turns out a haunted house date could be the way to go…