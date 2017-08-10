The ultimate 90s crew set to ‘get down’ at Electric Picnic

If Ya Gettin’ Down at Electric Picnic, 90s chart sensations 5ive and S Club Party will headline the Electric Ireland Throwback Stage.

Oh to bring it all back to a simpler time when things were rapid, pure class and deadly.

Previous Picnics saw Electric Ireland bring the feel-good nostalgia with headlining acts like Bonnie Tyler, 2 Unlimited, The Vengaboys and Bananarama.

Haven't secured yourself a ticket?

Don’t worry, Electric Ireland wants to reward those who love the 90s with free tickets to Electric Picnic, and has recruited broadcasting legends Don Conroy and Dustin the Turkey to star on a Facebook Live game show - the ‘Electric Ireland Throwback Show’ which will air on August 23 at 8pm.

The show will feature a number of 90s nostalgia related games with Electric Ireland inviting people to tune in to win tickets on its Facebook Page.