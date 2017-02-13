The trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series looks incredible

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke is to become a show of its own and the first trailer looks insane!

The segment, which usually airs on The Late Late Show with James Corden was picked up back in July 2016 and will become an Apple Music exclusive.

We got our first glimpse of the trailer on Sunday night during the Grammy Awards and there were more celebs featured in the clip than there were at the awards show.

Will Smith, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Cena and Shaq, to name but a few, will all feature in what looks to be our new favourite show.

The series will be available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers around the world.

No exact details have been released for the launch of the series but we do know one thing...it's not soon enough.