The Teletubbies' Sun Baby wants to keep the legacy strong by teaching kids to dance

The woman who played the Sun Baby in the Teletubbies plans to follow in the footsteps of the colourful characters by teaching dance to children.

Student Jessica Smith said she would like to carry on the legacy of the children’s series, which regularly saw Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po perform mini routines as she giggled along from her sunny vantage point.

She told ITV’s Lorraine on Friday: “I am finishing my last few months (of university) now, then hopefully going on to teaching dance in primary schools… spreading the knowledge.”

Asked if her early career on the screen still had an impact on her life, she said: “I used it as an icebreaker for my first year of university.”

Jessica’s comments came as the Teletubbies themselves took over the morning show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the British series, which launched in December 1997.

The antennae-sporting characters passed around “Eh Ohs” and “big hugs” as they filled the studio, even having a go at some cooking with celebrity chef John Whaite.

The Teletubbies, which was named Teleteddies at first, has become a huge hit, seen by around one billion children in more than 100 countries.

It was originally created by Anne Wood and Andy Davenport for the BBC, which is airing a new series.

Andy was inspired to create the movement and appearance of the Teletubbies by the astronauts from the 1969 moon landings, saying: “I found it funny that it represented the peak of human endeavour and here were elite astronauts looking and behaving like toddlers.”