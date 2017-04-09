The Sunday Game host Michael Lyster did an amazing lip-sync on The Ray D'Arcy Show

Michael Lyster is known for hosting The Sunday Game, but he may have a new calling.

The broadcaster was on the Ray D'Arcy Show last night and took on the lip sync battle.

Lip syncing has become a popular TV segment, even spawning a full TV show in the US, and Lyster looks like a true pro.

With The Monkeys 'I'm A Believer' his song of choice, Lyster blows the audience away.

A superb performance.
By Steve Neville

