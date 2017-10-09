The Streets announce a comeback tour

The Streets have announced they are reforming for a greatest hits tour.

The hip hop and garage act fronted by Mike Skinner will hit the road in April 2018, seven years after they last toured.

The tour is called The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light, after one of Skinner’s recent tracks, and stops will include Birmingham and Leeds.

They will play two dates at the O2 Academy Brixton.

spoken to my band! told them we need to sing the old songs! on sale 9am Friday 13th A post shared by Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Skinner said on Instagram: “Spoken to my band!

“Told them we need to sing the old songs!

“On sale 9am Friday 13th.”

The Streets are known for hits such as Dry Your Eyes and When You Wasn’t Famous.

They last toured and released new music in 2011.