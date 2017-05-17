The story of the first ever 'First Dates' baby is enough to melt your heart

Finally, something good has come out of reality TV.

Aaron and Ibiba met last year on Channel 4's First Dates, and despite the awkwardness of the dinner they got on really well and said they would like to see each other again.

Little did we know at the time how long the relationship would last, let alone what would happen only a few months later.

They had a BABY together!

Ibiba gave birth to their baby daughter a few weeks ago and called her Aziza.

They even dropped by 'This Morning' to show off their new pride and joy.

Too cute! @hollywilloughby introduces us to the very first 'First Dates' baby ❤️️ #baby #firstdates #hollywilloughby #thismorning A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) on May 16, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Watch the full interview with Holly and Philip below.