The stage is set for U2's take-over of Croke Park tonight

U2 are playing The Joshua Tree in its entirety at Croke Park tonight.

This is the 25th date on the 51 date anniversary tour which finishes in Brazil in October.

Earlier residents in the area received text messages to advise them a flyover would take place at 9.10pm as part of the concert.

Gates opened at 5pm, and U2 are expected on stage at 8.30 following Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.