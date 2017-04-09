The Smurfs feeling blue as new film fails to top US box office
09/04/2017 - 17:37:13Back to Showbiz Home
The latest Smurfs movie lost out at the US box office at the weekend, only managing to debut in third place.
The third installment in Sony’s animated series, entitled Smurfs: The Lost Village, took in $14 million (£11.3 million) to finish behind The Boss Baby and Beauty And The Beast.
Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, the Smurfs movie reportedly cost $60 million (£48.4 million) to make.
The Boss Baby added $26.3 million (£21.2 million) in its second weekend, taking first place and bringing its North American total to $89.4 (£72.2 million) million.
Beauty And The Beast was in second after earning $25 million (£20 million).
In four weeks, Disney’s live-action fairy tale has earned $432.3 million (£349.3 million) in the US.
The buddy comedy Going In Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, opened in fourth place with $12.5 million (£10.1 million).
Join the conversation - comment here