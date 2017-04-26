The Silence Of The Lambs fans are planning a special tribute to director Jonathan Demme

Movie fans are resurrecting their love for Oscar-winning thriller The Silence Of The Lambs following the death of director Jonathan Demme.

The American film-maker died aged 73 on Wednesday after a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Shortly after the sad announcement, fans flocked to Twitter to declare their evening dedicated to watching the film in his honour.

RIP Jonathan Demme. Gonna have to rewatch Silence Of The Lambs for the millionth time tonight — Alex Quinn (@alxqnn) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme died. Great film director. Guess I’m watching Silence of the Lambs tonight (or Something Wild).https://t.co/zGWsQrdfQq pic.twitter.com/UTFrk0rIL8 — Rich Rennicks (@RichRennicks) April 26, 2017

Others paid respect to the director’s five-decade career and the movie that made it.

RIP to the great Jonathan Demme. Pound for pound, Silence of the Lambs is probably the most entertaining movie ever made. — Thomas Hobbs (@thobbsjourno) April 26, 2017

The Silence of the Lambs, definitely one of the best films ever made and a perfect example of how to do a film adaptation-RIP Jonathan Demme — Stu (@stuarte73) April 26, 2017

One of my favorite scenes ever is when Clarice and Buffalo Bill meet in Silence of the Lambs.

RIP Jonathan Demmehttps://t.co/ysuFNCsXsM — Joe Humphrey (@mrjoehumphrey) April 26, 2017

Demme scored a best director Academy Award for the landmark movie that starred Anthony Hopkins as the murderous doctor Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as officer Clarice Starling.

But he also became known for a range of hit titles, including Philadelphia (1993) with Tom Hanks, The Manchurian Candidate (2004) with Denzel Washington, and Rachel Getting Married (2008) with Anne Hathaway.

Feel privileged to have seen Jonathan Demme intro his exceptional concert doc and last film Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids at TIFF. pic.twitter.com/PTNxUPk4LA — John Corrado (@1Movie5Views) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme was such an exciting filmmaker for the eclecticism of his career, from Silence of the Lambs to Stop Making Sense. May he RIP. — John Corrado (@1Movie5Views) April 26, 2017

Silence of the Lambs, Rachel Getting Married and Justin Timberlake's 20/20 concert film. My favs. Jonathan Demme could do it all. — Irene Reyes (@irene90zkid) April 26, 2017