The Script, The Coronas and Gavin James announced for Christmas charity gig

The Script, The Coronas and Gavin James have announced they will all take to the stage of Dublin's 3Arena this Christmas as part of 2FM's Xmas Ball in aid of The ISPCC.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised over €460,000, RTÉ 2FM and MCD have come together again to host the biggest Xmas Ball yet on December 19.

*JUST ANNOUNCED*🎄 #2FMXMASBALL returns to @3arenadublin on December 19th in aid of @ISPCCChildline Tix on sale next Friday 10th November! 🎅🎁 pic.twitter.com/jaWoXNSo3S — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) November 3, 2017

Hudson Taylor and Wild Youth will also perform live on the night, along with some very special guests to be announced.

The Ball will be hosted by all 2FM presenters including Nicky Byrne & Jenny Greene, Eoghan McDermott, Bernard O’Shea, Jennifer Zamparelli and Keith Walsh, Tracy Clifford and more.

All parties involved with the 2FM Xmas Ball are providing their services free of charge on the night including artists, organisers and 3Arena.

The complete funding of the concert goes towards the financial support and aid of the 24 hour phone-line and the ISPCC services dedicated to helping children.

Caroline Downey, President of The ISPCC and producer of the 2FM Xmas Ball, said: “We are delighted to have so many talented and successful artists perform at the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of the ISPCC. We are truly blessed to have their support along with 2FM, the team in MCD and the 3Arena. We will continue to strive and help children in Ireland who need the ISPCC and Childline and We Will Never Give Up On A Child. Ever.”

Tickets €39.50 go on sale next Friday, November 10 at 9am from the following outlets: