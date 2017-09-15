The Script have added another date in the 3Arena

The Script have treated fans to another show in Dublin on Thursday, September 8, 2018 in the 3Arena.

Due to demand @thescript add a third show @3arenadublin on 8 February 2018. Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/Emgq5xv4ns pic.twitter.com/sqCW0A23HD — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) September 15, 2017

The trio had sold out their shows in Belfast and Dublin but have added another date in Dublin to their tour.

The tour follows the release of their new album, Freedom Child.

Our brand new album #FreedomChild is out right now! Amazing to share it with you all! Stream and download here: https://t.co/ZJb4yjRp8j pic.twitter.com/jh0qdFyuHM — the script (@thescript) September 1, 2017

Tickets are €59.80 including service charge and are on sale now.

Head over to Ticketmasters website to get your hands on them.

Better hurry!