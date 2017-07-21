The Script announce two Irish gigs and new album release

Back to Showbiz Home

The Script have announced two Irish shows next month.

The band are set to play the National Stadium in Dublin on August, 21 and the Millennium Forum in Derry on August, 22.

It is to coincide with the release of their new album Freedom Child which is due out in September.

JP Cooper is the supporting act for both gigs.

Tickets to the gigs go on sale next Friday at 9.30am.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz