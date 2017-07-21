The Script announce two Irish gigs and new album release
21/07/2017 - 09:48:32Back to Showbiz Home
The Script have announced two Irish shows next month.
The band are set to play the National Stadium in Dublin on August, 21 and the Millennium Forum in Derry on August, 22.
It is to coincide with the release of their new album Freedom Child which is due out in September.
JP Cooper is the supporting act for both gigs.
Tickets to the gigs go on sale next Friday at 9.30am.
Join the conversation - comment here