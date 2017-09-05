The Script announce two Dublin dates

Following an intimate, sold out UK and Ireland tour in celebration of their new album Freedom Child, The Script have announced that they are set to return home to play three arena shows next year.

The three-piece band are kicking it all off in Belfast on Tuesday, February 6 at the SSE Arena before heading down to their hometown of Dublin where they will play two shows at the 3Arena on February, Friday 9 and Saturday 10.

Their first single from the new album, Rain stormed straight into the Top 10 on iTunes last week - where it still sits!

Tickets from €42.55 incl. booking & facility fees will go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 15 from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.
